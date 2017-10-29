SAPD: Child Dies in NE Side Crash

By Pilar Arias

A 5-year-old girl has died as a result of a crash on San Antonio’s northeast side Saturday evening.

Police say the child was passenger in the back seat of a 2016 Toyota Corolla traveling northeast in the 1800 block of Austin Highway. A 2016 Toyota Camry pulled out onto Austin Highway from Ira Lee Road and the driver of a 2004 Porsche Cayenne, traveling southwest on Austin Hwy, swerved left into the Corolla’s lane of travel to avoid striking the Camry, resulting in a head-on collision between the Corolla and Cayenne.

After the crash, the driver of the Cayenne stayed at the scene. The girl was taken to University Hospital by emergency medical services and was pronounced dead three hours later. Intoxication was not a contributing factor in the crash.

There are no charges pending as a result of the crash. Next of kin, who was also transported to University Hospital, was notified by medical staff.