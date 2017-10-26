SAPD: Dozens of SVU Cases Not Properly Handled

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

The San Antonio Police Department’s Special Victims Unit will undergo an independent review–after an audit shows dozens of cases may not have been properly handled.

“We went and we did an audit, and we found that a number of these cases had not been properly followed up on… had not been properly investigated” SAPD Chief William McManus said.

The Chief said many of those cases have been addressed–though a few are now unprosecutable.

City Manager Sheryl Sculley called the revelation unacceptable.

“I’m especially upset given the numerous policy changes that Chief McManus and I have implemented over the past decade to improve the investigation of these particularly heinous crimes” Sculley said.

The cases that were not handled properly can be traced to a single detective who is no longer a part of the unit. At this point, that detective has not been named, but McManus made it clear that person could face a number of administrative consequences.

“It is absolutely imperative that the victims that come forward to report sex crimes, domestic violence or human trafficking have the utmost confidence that their case will be investigated immediately and thoroughly” Sculley said.

For his part, the Chief said the Department will do all it can to make things right.

“My humble apologies go out to the victims whose crimes were not properly investigated” McManus said.