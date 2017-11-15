SAPD Focuses Recruiting on the Military

By Bill O’Neil

From the camo of the United States military to the blue of the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD is spending the week recruiting soon to be former members of the military.

“We’ve always welcomed military with open arms… they come in with the values that we’re looking for–integrity, respect, compassion, fairness–a variety of values” Recruiter Mike Garza told KTSA News.

Garza also said the transition is pretty natural for many of those leaving the military.

“They have the physical and mental toughness already–so, they’re coming in with that. They’re coming in with some training… a variety of training” Garza said.

SAPD is hosting a number of events at which recruiters will talk with the men and women serving the country.

“What we’re doing is we’re going to their location, that way they have the access to come talk to us, so we can respond to them about the incentives and the benefits” Garza said.

Recruiters will be at 511 Tactical on San Pedro from 10 to 4 Wednesday, the Lackland Main Exchange from 10 to 4 Thursday and Randolph’s Tap Office from 10 to 4 Friday.

So far, recruiters are pleased with the response.

“They’ve actually come to our locations and asked us questions about the incentives, about the benefits” Garza said, adding “A lot of them would like to stay in San Antonio… they like San Antonio.”