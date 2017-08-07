SAPD Investigating Weekend String of Armed Robberies

By Pilar Arias

San Antonio police are asking for help solving a string of robberies and the two men they say are responsible.

Saturday morning within a half hour there were four different crime scenes on the city’s south side.

Police say it all started while a man was unloading his luggage at a Holiday Inn at 1225 East Chavaneaux. The first victim saw a vehicle with two men inside, one light-colored man wearing sunglasses driving and a tall slender man wearing a mask. The masked man exited the vehicle, produced a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. Both vehicles exited the parking lot.

Just across Loop 410 a tall, think man wearing a mask produced a handgun and demanded money from the clerks at a Cricket Store. Police say the first victim’s vehicle was used during the aggravated robbery at the mobile phone store.

A short time later a tall, thin masked man in an SUV attempts to rob a woman at the intersection of South Zarzamora Street and Brunswick Street. The woman was able to escape and drove to the south police substation to make a report. The masked man took off to a fourth robbery at 1349 Stonewall Street, according to police.

The final scene officers responded to was for a robbery of an individual. The fourth victim said a man pulled up in an SUV, pointed a handgun at him and demanded the keys to his vehicle. One of the men police are looking for took off in the fourth victim’s truck after leaving behind the previously stolen SUV.

A quadrant was set up and Eagle was requested but the two men accused were never found. San Antonio Police Department’s Robbery Task Force made all four locations to conduct their investigations.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call the robbery task force at 210-207-0300 or Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).