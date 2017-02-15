SAPD Launches SAFFE Unit’s Facebook Page

New SAPD Facebook pages bring SAFFE officers closer to the community.

That’s what Chief McManus hopes.

“We’ve established a social media account for every SAFFE unit,” he said. “So, now, people who can’t come to these (SAFFE) meetings can interact with their SAFFE officers online.”

Simply start by liking the SAFFE unit’s Facebook page in your neighborhood or part of the city.

“I expect, from this social media tool, that we will get a lot more interaction between the community and these SAFFE officers,” McManus said. “That’s what these officers are all about, they’re all about interacting with the community, handling chronic problems in their neighborhood.”