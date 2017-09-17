SAPD: At Least Two Injured in East Side Shooting

By Pilar Arias

Bullets sprayed outside an east side convenience store Sunday morning injured at least two people seated in a vehicle.

“We’re thinking it may be in relation to another shooting that occurred earlier in the morning up on 4000 block of Sunrise (Creek Drive). We’re not sure about that,” San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said. “(It) could be narcotics.”

Police believe the suspect car is blue and took off west on North New Braunfels Avenue. McManus said detectives have little to go on because the victims in both shootings are being uncooperative.

The shooting on Sunrise Creek Drive occurred around 3:30 a.m. The one outside the Hayes Food Mart on Hayes Street and North New Braunfels Avenue happened around 7 a.m.