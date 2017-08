By KTSA News Staff

A San Antonio Police officer has been injured in a crash on the Northside.

We’re told the crash involving that officer who was on a motorcycle happened late Monday Morning near Stone Oak and Tuscany Oak.

The officer was said to be talking following the crash. He’ll be taken to a hospital to be treated.

Details on exactly how the crash happened are still sketchy. Stay with 550 KTSA and FM 107.1 for the latest on this developing story.