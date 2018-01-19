SAPD Officer Arrested For Shoplifting

The San Antonio Police Department had to bring in one of their own this week.

Officer Stephanie Solis was caught shoplifting at Ingram Park Mall and was booked at the Bexar County Jail but is currently out on bond.

This happened Thursday afternoon when Officers were called to the shopping center who was spotted stuffing merchandise into her purse, then leaving without paying for the items. She was walking out with about 500 dollars worth of perfume.

The responding Officers recognized Solis and brought her in on a misdemeanor theft charge.

The Distract Attorney’s and the Department’s Internal Affairs are conducting investigations but in the meantime, Officer Solis been placed on administrative leave.

The 40 year old Officer is 9 year veteran of the SAPD.