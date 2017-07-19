SAPD Officer Injured Arresting Man at a Bar

By Bill O’Neil

A San Antonio police officer is recovering after being hurt during a scuffle at a bar early Wednesday Morning.

Officers were called to the bar at West Laurel and North Colorado at around 2:30 after a man threatened the staff there.

The man, identified as 27-year old Nicholas Aranda, tried to flee on a bike after police arrived. As an officer tried to detain him, Aranda threw an elbow at the officer, striking him in the face and causing a cut.

Aranda was immediately arrested. He was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.