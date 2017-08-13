SAPD Officer Involved in DWI Crash

A San Antonio Police Department officer is expected to be okay after his patrol vehicle was rammed into from behind early Sunday morning.

Police say just after 4 a.m. the driver of a 2006 GMC Denali crashed into the back of a SAPD patrol vehicle in the 7900 block of IH-35 North.

There was an officer inside the patrol vehicle at the time, diverting traffic from an unrelated traffic crash with all his emergency lights on.

The impact forced the patrol vehicle into a nearby extruder that was located along the left shoulder due to construction. The GMC rotated after the crash and struck the right shoulder guardrail.

The driver of the GMC was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition. The passenger was uncooperative and refused to be taken to a hospital. The officer was taken to Baptist Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the GMC smelled strongly of alcohol. The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending against the driver of the GMC.