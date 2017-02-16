SAPD Officer Shoots and Kills Suspect

A man is dead after police said he pointed a rifle at an SAPD officer during a drug raid at a Southside home.

It happened Thursday Morning on Vickers–near West Southcross and South Zarzamora.

“It was a narcotics search warrant” SAPD Chief William McManus told reporters following the shooting.

“All the procedures were followed… officers were highly identifiable” McManus said.

The Chief said there were about five people inside of the home when officers showed up–police took all of them in to custody.