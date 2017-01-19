SAPD Officers in D.C. for Trump Inauguration

Dozens of San Antonio police officers are in Washington, D.C. to help provide security at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“We sent 45 officers. We do it for every inauguration at the request of D.C. police,” said Chief William McManus.

He told Trey Ware he’s gone to every Presidential inauguration since the mid ’70’s and he shared one vivid memory.

“It was President Reagan’s second inauguration. We were sitting at roll call before we took our posts and it was so cold, the President canceled the parade,” he said .

This is the first inauguration he’ll miss.

“My services are needed here,” McManus said.