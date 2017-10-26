SAPD Officers Shoot Man on Southwest Side

By Bill O’Neil

Two San Antonio Police Officers are on standard administrative duty after shooting a man at a southwest side home Thursday afternoon.

Those officers were called to a home near Quintana and Briggs–where a man in his 30’s was threatening to commit suicide.

Chief William McManus said the man had doused himself with gasoline–and was moving from room to room throughout the home–and was wrestling with his father when officers tasered him.

“The taser didn’t work. He dropped to the ground, and came up with a ten-inch blade…. a butcher knife” McManus said, adding “He charged at the officers, and the officers discharged their weapons.”

The man was rushed in to surgery at San Antonio Military Medical Center after being struck several times. At last check, he was in stable condition.

Police said they had been called to that home several times in the past, and have taken that man in to emergency detention at least three separate times.