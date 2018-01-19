SAPD Recruits in Austin

by Elizabeth Ruiz

SAPD recruiters are in Austin, looking for a few good men and women to join the force.

“We’re looking for highly motivated, intelligent recruits who want to be a part of something bigger than themselves, who have the attitude of duty before self,” said Sgt. John Zuniga with the San Antonio Police Recruiting Detail.

He says they’re also hoping to lure some officers from the Austin Police Department.

“Austin PD is having some contractual problems right now. We want to showcase the difference between us and Austin and maybe we can encourage some of their officers to come to San Antonio,” Zuniga told KTSA News.

SAPD recruiters are at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel on IH 35 near Martin Luther King Boulevard in Austin until 4 this afternoon.

Zuniga says they have good salaries and health benefits, in addition to signing bonuses of up to $7,500.

“At the cadet level, it’s $45,000 a year, and that’s one of the highest in the state. Once you graduate, the patrol officer pay is between $50,000 and $69,000 a year.

Once you’re on the police force, the city also will help pay your college tuition.

“The city will pay a percentage, depending on the grade that you get in class. If you get an “A”, we will pay 100 % . If you get a “B”, we will pay 90 %.