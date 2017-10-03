SAPD Releases Composite Sketch of Hardberger Park Rape Suspect

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

San Antonio Police have released a composite sketch of a man described as a suspect in a sexual assault that happened in Hardberger Park in September.

He’s described as a white man in his late 20’s or early 30’s, standing between 5′ 9″ and 6′ 1″, with a strong stocky build.

He’s said to have light-colored hair in “messy layers” with medium to light-colored eyes.

He’s also described ads having a thin scar on the front of his chin, curving below it, as well as a cauliflower left ear, which is pierced–but had no earring in it at the time.

Anyone with any information on this man is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 224-7867.