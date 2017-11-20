SAPD Remembers A Fallen Officer

The San Antonio Police Department is honoring a detective who was shot and killed in the line of duty a year ago today.

The department has created a video about the life of Detective Benjamin Marconi and posted it on Facebook.

Marconi, a 20 year SAPD veteran and father of 2, was issuing a traffic ticket when a man walked up and fatally shot him outside Public Safety Headquarters.

In February, Otis McKane was indicted on a charge of capital murder for the shooting of Marconi. Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood says he will try the case himself, and may seek the death penalty.