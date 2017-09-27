SAPD Reveals Commemorative Tricentennial Badge

By Pilar Arias

San Antonio Police Department is joining in on the city’s tricentennial celebration by allowing officers to wear commemorative badges during calendar year 2018.

“We are a part of the community,” Chief William McManus said. “It’s good for morale, it’s good for folks to see and it’s a nice commemorative token of the city’s 300th anniversary.”

The newly-designed badge is round in shape, includes the Spanish coat of arms, the Franciscan seal and a picture of Martin de Alarcon.

The badges come at no cost to the city or department, according to McManus.