SAPD Searching for Clues in Early Morning Shooting

Lots of questions–few answers for San Antonio Police after a man is found dead outside of an apartment Wednesday Morning off of East Houston Street.

“At this point, we have very little information to go on” SAPD’s Officer Douglas Greene told KTSA News.

Investigators said the man in his twenties to thirties was found a couple of hours after people living in the area told police they had heard shots fired nearby.

“Anybody that may have any information on this case, may have heard anything, seen anything around the hours of five or six this morning can call our homicide unit” Greene said, adding that callers can remain anonymous.