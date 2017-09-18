SAPD Searching for Hit and Run Driver

By Don Morgan

A man was killed while trying to help a hit and run victim in northeast San Antonio.

68 year old Lloyd Littrell was crossing FM 78 to help another driver who had just been in a hit and run crash when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Littrell was brought to SAMMC and was pronounced dead just before 10 Sunday night.

Police did get a description of the vehicle that hit him and now they’re looking for a 2002 Silver Chevy Trailblazer.

The driver is facing some serious charges of Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

