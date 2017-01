San Antonio Police are searching for at least three men after a brazen robbery at a South Park Mall jewelry store.

We’re told three men walked in to the Exotic Jewelry Store and pulled guns–ordering workers there to lie on the floor.

As one of them stood guard, the others jumped the counter and broke in to a jewelry case, taking several pieces of jewelry as they fled the store.

Witnesses told officers they saw the three get in to a truck to make their getaway.