SAPD Searching for Killer in NW Side Attack

San Antonio Police are searching for a killer after a brutal attack at a Northwest side home Sunday.

SAPD’s Officer Douglas Greene says it happened inside a home off of Santa Anna–where the attack began.

“(She) was apparently stabbed multiple times in the stomach, the back, and the arm” Greene told KTSA News, describing the attack against Cinthia Vargas-Sanchez, who would have turned twenty-nine Monday.

“She ran outside calling for help–and at that time–that’s when she started drawing attention from neighbors” Greene said.

Those neighbors then stepped in and tried to help.

“When neighbors started to come out, they startled the suspect who then fled eastbound on foot” Greene said, adding “Then the neighbors came and assisted the victim…. brought her in to one of the homes and called for EMS and police.”

Vargas-Sanchez died several hours laterr. Two children who were inside of the home with her at the time of the attack were not harmed.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Homicide Unit.