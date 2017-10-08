SAPD Searching for Missing Teenager

Photo provided by the San Antonio Police Department.

By Pilar Arias

A 14-year-old boy missing from San Antonio’s far west side was last seen Wednesday.

San Antonio police put out the notice for help finding Alex Saldivar Sunday morning.

The teen goes by the nickname “Bubba.”

He supposedly vanished from the 7200 block of Enchanted Flame.

The boy has curly, ear top length hair and is left handed. He has medical conditions that require the attention of medical personnel. Saldivar was last seen wearing blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.