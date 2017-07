By Bill O’Neil

The San Antonio Police Department is mourning the loss of another of its own.

SAPD said 51-year old Sergeant Keith Kurtz lost a battle with cancer Sunday Morning.

Kurtz spent 20 of his 24 years on the force with SAPD’s East Patrol where he played an active role in implementing many community policing strategies.

Sergeant Kurtz is survived by his wife of 22-years. Funeral arrangements are pending.