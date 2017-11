By Bill O’Neil

San Antonio Police are out with a sketch of the man who shot and killed a three-year old boy during an apparent road rage incident last weekend.

Rene Blancas died from a single gunshot wound after a man in a 2006 beige or gold Honda Civic–with a tint eyebrow on the front windshield opened fire late Saturday night.

Anyone with any information is urged to call SAPD, or Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP.