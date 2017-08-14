SAPD Throws Birthday party for Girl in Viral Picture

By Pilar Arias

San Antonio police officers threw a birthday party for a very special little girl Sunday.

Attendees said 8-year-old Chasity McCrary brings joy to their lives and aspires to be one of them some day.

“She actually came in and sat in our roll call the day that we told her that we were going to pay for her birthday party and that it was all set up and that we had it covered,” Officer Allix Johnson said.

Just over a month ago McCrary took a picture with Officer Cliff Burns that went viral. She told KTSA how she felt at the celebration at Urban Air Trampoline Park.

“It’s just so awesome and I never went over here before,” McCrary said.

Officers presented McCrary with part of a bed that looks like an SAPD vehicle.