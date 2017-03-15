SAPD: Two Killed in Separate Drunk Driving Accidents

Two separate accidents Tuesday Night leave two people dead in San Antonio–and police believe both were caused by drunk drivers.

The first happened at around 9:30 at the corner of McCarty and San Pedro–where a 50-year old man may have been trying to catch a bus.

“The pedestrian was walking down the sidewalk…. when they were struck by an individual driving a Ford Expedition” SAPD’s Officer Douglas Greene told KTSA News.

That man died as a result of his injuries. The driver is under arrest.

A second accident at about 10 PM left a 22-year old woman dead. Greene said it happened at the intersection of Hunt Lane and State Highway 151–where a man ran through a red light–and in to the path of an oncoming car.

“After further investigation, the officers were able to determine the driver of that vehicle was intoxicated” Greene said.

The woman who was killed was a passenger in his car.