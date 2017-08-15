SAPD Unveils K-9 Art Tribute

By Pilar Arias

Members of the San Antonio Police Department are grateful for a K-9 mosaic art piece donated by a local artist Tuesday.

Jonas Perkins said during a press conference that he began admiring officers while working at Hemisfair Park years ago.

“Thank all of you all very much for all the stuff you do,” Perkins said.

The picture the work is based off of was taken shortly after 9/11. The piece will be on display in the lobby of Public Safety Headquarters at 315 South Santa Rosa Street for one month prior to being moved to its permanent home in the department’s K-9 unit.

“We come from all parts of our community to form our beautiful city and so this is a true representation of our community and I just want to say thank you very much for your generous gift,” SAPD Assistant Chief Anthony Trevino said.

The mosaic took Perkins two years to put together. The pieces used to put it together were collected throughout the city by Mary Jean Gourley, who is now deceased.