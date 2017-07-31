SAPD Welcomes New Class of Cadets

By Pilar Arias

The largest class of police cadets in 2017 is getting a warm welcome Monday.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg will welcome the newest class of about 50 cadets. He will be joined by City Manager Sheryl Sculley, alongside San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus.

A press release says Nirenberg believes the welcome is part of a larger public safety effort to better understand the needs of the community and those who serve them.

The welcome takes place at 8 a.m. at the San Antonio Police Academy, 12200 SE Loop 410.