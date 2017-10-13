SA’s Christmas Tree Moving to Travis Park

By Bill O’Neil

San Antonio’s Downtown Christmas Tree will have a new home in 2017.

The HEB Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will take place in Travis Park, which the City said will be turned in to a “winter wonderland.”

Previous tree lighting ceremonies took place in Alamo Plaza in front of the Alamo.

This year’s ceremony will take place November 24th. Throughout the holidays, the park will play host to a range of family-friendly holiday-themed events such as movie nights, live music shows storytelling sessions and photos with Santa.