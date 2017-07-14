Saturday Benefit for Officer Julio Cavazos

By Pilar Arias

A benefit is taking place Saturday to assist the family of injured San Antonio police Officer Julio Cavazos.

Cavazos and Officer Miguel Moreno were shot near San Antonio College two weeks ago while responding to a suspicious person call. Moreno died of his injuries.

The event is taking place from noon to 6 p.m. at Big Texas Ice House at 16620 San Pedro Avenue.

Live music, a silent auction and blood donation truck will all be at the event.

Organizer Ray Romo said a lot of Child Protective Services employees are involved because Cavazos’ wife has been a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services employee for 10 years.

“We’re still getting a lot of very nice items in for that silent auction,” Romo said.

The suggested donation is $10 per plate.