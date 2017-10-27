Saturday Is Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Do you have some unused, unwanted or expired prescriptions in your medicine cabinet?

A safe way to get rid of them is the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is tomorrow and San Antonio residents have plenty of options to unload those unwanted drugs.

The Drug Enforcement Agency holds these events across the nation which keeps the dangerous drugs off the streets and out of water supplies as many people tend to flush unused prescriptions.

Last April, the DEA collected nearly a million pounds of unwanted pills.

You can find a drop off location close to you at D-E-A dot gov.