Saving Syrians and Saving Syria Aren’t The Same Thing

First of all, God bless and keep our military personnel in the Mediterranean tonight, as well as the US advisors in Syria itself.

This week reminded us again of the sickening toll of chemical warfare on the innocents. It’s grimly fitting that this week marks the 100th anniversary of our entry into the First World War. Chemical war agents go back millennia, but WWI saw their “modern” introduction.

Of course, the 1917 world didn’t see the kind of raw, instant video that came out of Syria this week. But instant video doesn’t always make for instant wisdom. Let’s think this through.

Ought someone stop this carnage? Yes. But should our emotional, sympathetic response to videos drive our nation’s military response? And if it does, as has now happened with the Tomahawk strikes tonight, how far should we go?

Already, we have, in addition to this week’s horrible images, the wrenching face of five-year-old Omran, covered in blood and dust after an airstrike last summer. The summer before that brought the body of the toddler refugee boy, whose name was Allan Kurdi, washed ashore on a Turkish beach. Not to mention the prior aerial atrocities rained down by Assad’s forces.

Less well-circulated are the images of US-trained and -equipped “rebels” who’ve instead joined Al-Nusra, or sold them our weapons and trucks. But let’s think about those, too.

It’s worth remembering what a British correspondent once said of Syria: that we “know” very little of what is really going on, and who’s doing it, because it’s such a dangerous place. He warned that “Western news outlets have almost entirely outsourced their coverage” and that the place is ripe for propaganda, aimed at eliciting or shaping Western responses.

Meanwhile, what we wish for, and what can probably be achieved in Syria, are two different things.

We might wish for Assad to be gone, for a pro-Western, liberal democracy in Damascus, one that shuns Iran, holds Russia to its leased facilities, expels ISIS and welcomes home the refugees.

Problem is, there’s no ally in Syria who checks all, or even most of those boxes. Are we willing to occupy Syria, or be its air force, until one emerges? Nope, nor should we. If you can’t put out the fire, you try to save the people in it.

If the images on your screen make you “feel” for the suffering people of Syria, open your hearts and wallets. Human beings are always worth the saving, or the trying. Every life is precious.

Syria, the people, yes. Syria, the country, no.