SAWS announces Stage 1 water restrictions

We had some rain over the weekend….but it’s not enough.

The San Antonio Water System is telling customers to start limit outdoor water use.

The level of the Edwards Aquifer fell below 660 feet above sea level. When that happens it triggers Stage 1 restrictions.

If you do outdoor watering with a sprinkler or irrigation system, the restrictions mean you can only water once a week before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m.

Here’s where so many people run in to trouble. The watering day is based on the last digit of your address.

If your address ends in 0 or 1, you can water your lawn on Monday. 2 or 3 is Tuesday, 4 or 5 is Wednesday; 6 or 7 – Thursday; and 8 or 9 – Friday.

Keep in mind the aquifer still has plenty of water but state law requires restrictions when the level drops to a certain amount.