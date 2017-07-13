SAWS Continues Sewer Upgrades

A broken water main is seen on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, in Troy, N.Y. Crews are working to repair the the broken main that flooded homes and businesses over the weekend. Mayor Patrick Madden says the transmission line ruptured around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, drawing down the water supply. He says about 10 million gallons of water poured through the break. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

By Don Morgan

San Antonio Water System is moving a sewer upgrade project to a new location.

Lilliana Gonzalez at SAWS tells us the upgrades are required by the EPA.

She says that technology will lower the impact on you as you travel through the area where the work is underway.

Technology means they don’t have to do a lot of digging to repair any trouble spots in the city’s sewer lines.

Using cameras and remote devices that they can just drop into the sewer lines not only reduces traffic disruptions, it also cuts down on costs and time required to complete the tasks.

The project is now underway on Broadway between McCullough and Losoya. You can keep track of where the work is being done at saws dot org slash sewer.