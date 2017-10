By Bill O’Neil

No more drought restrictions–at least for now–in San Antonio

Recent rain combined with cool weather has helped keep the Edwards Aquifer above the 60-foot trigger level. Per the City’s drought ordinance, SAWS and the City have declared an end to Stage 1 restrictions as of Tuesday.

The restrictions were put in place during what was a hot and dry summer across the San Antonio area. With the move, the City returns to year-round watering rules.