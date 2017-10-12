SAWS Gives Free Cups of Joe for ‘Imagine a Day without Water’

By Pilar Arias

Looking for an afternoon pick me up?

San Antonio Water System is giving away a total of 100 cups of joe at two local coffee shops Thursday to recognize the national initiative “Imagine a Day without Water.”

“When we turn the faucet and nothing comes out, we immediately realize how crucial water is. For me, it’s no water in the morning, no coffee,” SAWS spokeswoman Liliana Gonzalez said.

The morning stop was from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Mila Coffee at 2202 Broadway. If you missed it, the afternoon stop is from 1-2 p.m. while supplies last at Press Coffee, 606 West French Place.

SAWS employees hope to educate and advocate about the value of water with every cup of coffee served. The water utility company is investing $2 billion over the next five years to upgrade water and sewer infrastructure to ensure reliability.