SAWS to Hold Meeting on Rate Hike Plan

By Don Morgan

SAWS is asking for a rate hike and in order to give customers a chance to express how they feel about it…they have couple of meetings planned.

Anne Hayden tells us the first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening at 6:30 at SAWS Headquarters located at 2800, Highway 281 North. If you can’t make it over but still want to hear about the proposed rate increase, SAWS is going to stream it on Facebook Live.

Customers who attend in person or online will have the opportunity to ask questions and have the panel answer them for you.

Hayden says a second meeting is also planned for November 1st at 10:30 in the morning. That meeting is also going to be available through Facebook live.

A lot of information about the rate hikes along with calculations on how they will impact you can be found here.