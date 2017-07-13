SAWS Returns to Stage One Watering Restrictions

By Bill O’Neil

Stage One watering restrictions are back in place across the Alamo City.

“The aquifer has dropped, and we’re at the point where State law requires us to cut back on pumping from the Edwards Aquifer” Karen Guz with SAWS told KTSA News.

The return to Stage One means limiting the use of a sprinkler or irrigation system to one day per week.

“The day is determined by your street address–so, it’s the last digit” Guz said.

Addresses ending with a 0 or 1 are allowed to use those sprinklers and irrigation systems on Monday, 2 or 3 on Tuesday, 4 or 5 on Wednesday, 6 or 7 on Thursday and 8 or 9 on Friday.

Hand watering is still allowed at any time.

“On your day, make sure you do that spray irrigation before 11 in the morning–and you can also do it on your day in the evening between 7 PM and midnight” Guz said, adding the rules are in place to help us conserve water–and get through what has been a hot and dry summer so far.

“It is a city ordinance, and so police officers who observe it will write citations” Guz said.