SAWS to Take to Facebook to Discuss Water Management Plan

By Pilar Arias

The San Antonio Water System will be hosting a Facebook Live Thursday morning to discuss their new water management plan.

The meeting, hosted by SAWS Vice President Donovan Burton, will take place from 11 a.m.-noon. It can be seen at this link.

“Folks, they don’t have time to come to a centralized location in the evening because they’re busy,” SAWS Director of Water Resources Darren Thompson said. “So this provides another option for them.”

Conservation, drought management and water efficiency are all supposed to be discussed in the proposed plan that manages San Antonio’s water needs for the next 50 years.

The water utility company has been updating the plan recently and now seeks public input.

Community comments are welcomed through Aug. 15 via email at WMP-Input@saws.org

The full proposed 2017 Water Management Plan can be downloaded here.