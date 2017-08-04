SAWS to Tighten Watering Restriction Enforcement

By Bill O’Neil

Police officers are set to start writing more tickets for those who are not following the watering restriction rules.

“We’ve been in restrictions now for about four weeks, and our officers think that’s pretty good timing for people to have had the opportunity to know what their day is and get their irrigation systems set right” SAWS Conservation Director Karen Guz told KTSA News.

Under Stage 1, outdoor watering with a sprinkler or irrigation system is allowed only before 11 AM or after 7 PM one day per week, based upon the last number in your street address.

0 or 1: Monday

2 or 3: Tuesday

4 or 5: Wednesday

6 or 7: Thursday

8 or 9: Friday

Hand watering is still allowed at any time.

“People should be aware that if one of the officers monitoring sees you watering on the wrong day, they’re probably going to write you a citation” Guz said.

Meanwhile, SAWS also cautions Stage 2 may be right around the corner.

“We are expecting that we could end up in Stage 2 sometime in the next two weeks, depending on what the weather does” Guz said.