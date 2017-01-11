SAWS Updates Council on Deadly Sinkhole

Five weeks after a giant sinkhole opened up on Quintana road, a city council committee gets an update.

SAWS Steven Clouse told Council members they’re still looking into why the sinkhole happened. While they are looking into an area where work to replace older underground pipes was being done, more investigating needs to take place.

Clause confirmed that work crews are getting ready to repave the section of road that collapsed, work to repair the sinkhole has been tough.

“A lot of debris washed into drainage pipes and clogged them up. We’ve had to remove the rocks by using buckets because equipment we would normally use can’t fit inside the pipes.”

City Councilman Rey Saldana, who admitted he was quite angry when the sinkhole opened up, says he’s pleased with the work to repair it and the efforts SAWS is making to prevent it from happening again.