SB 4 Critics Rally Following Ruling

By Pilar Arias

A small rally took place outside San Antonio’s federal courthouse Thursday morning for what opponents of SB 4 call a huge victory.

Members from Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), Texas Organizing Project, Unite Here, Move San Antonio, San Antonio Pro Immigrant Coalition, San Antonio Free Speech Coalition and Mi Familia Vota were all in attendance.

“We are going to work to unelect, to fire the racist lawmakers that wrote this law,” Dana Schneider from Unite Here said during a press conference held following the temporary injunction ruling handed down Wednesday night.

Many, even District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran, said the injunction is just one step in what could be a long process.

“Though the fight against discrimination and racial injustice is far from over, today we celebrate this community victory and the relief it brings to so many of our family and friends across texas,” Move San Antonio’s Drew Galloway said.

The injunction by U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia stops most of the Sanctuary Cities law from going into effect Friday.