SB 4 Protesters Gather at S.A. Federal Courthouse

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

Raw emotions were easy to spot Monday Morning outside of the federal courthouse in Downtown San Antonio.

That’s where protesters gathered ahead of a hearing being held on a challenge to the State’s so-called “Sanctuary Cities” law.

“This Governor and this President can go to hell as far as I’m concerned” said LULAC’s Gabrial Rosales, whose organization represents the City of El Cenizo in it’s challenge of the law.

“The immigrant community are not the problem… they’re a part of the solution–and they have been a big part of our economy” Rosales said as people chanted “Si Se Puede” around him, adding “So it doesn’t make economic sense, and it doesn’t make any sense at all.”

Archbishop Gusatvo Garcia-Siller said the law has done nothing but force people to live in fear.

“In fear that they can not go to the doctor freely, they can not go to school freely… they can not go shopping, they can not even denounce injustices” the Archbishop said.

Others said the law has already taken a clear toll in the State’s schools.

“We’re seeing in our schools a lot of fear from our students” San Antonio Alliance of Teachers and Support Personnel President Shelley Potter told KTSA News.

Potter’s group is one of several that showed up at the courthouse to voice frustration over the law.

“We have five and six year olds who are terrified that they’re going to come home one day and their mom’s going to be gone. We have high school, students who are having to pick up responsibilities for their parents because we have parents who are afraid to leave their homes” Potter said.

College age activists also voiced their feelings.

“Obviously DACA students and undocumented students who are here from other countries are very endangered by this law” said Move San Antonio Executive Director Drew Galloway.

Opponents of the law insisted they would fight until the end.

“They can continue to try and harass us and harass our community–and we’re not going to go or step back or step down” Rosales said.