An 18-wheeler rollover accident has shut down the exit ramp from inbound IH 10 to EB Loop 1604. If you’re coming into town from the NW side on IH 10 and you want to get on EB Loop 1604, you’ll have to continue south on IH 10 past Loop 1604 to UTSA Boulevard and turnaround to NB IH 10 and continue to EB Loop 1604.