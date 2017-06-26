SB4 Hearing Scheduled Today in Federal Court

By Pilar Arias and Elizabeth Ruiz

Senate Bill 4, also known as the “Sanctuary Cities” law, will be taken up in a San Antonio federal courthouse Monday morning.

As Federal Judge Orlando Garcia opens the hearing to block SB 4, people from across the state will rally outside the courthouse on East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

The law scheduled to go into effect September 1 allows local law enforcement officers to inquire about the immigration status of people they lawfully detain, including for offenses such as traffic violations or jaywalking.

It also threatens criminal charges against state and local law enforcement officers who do not fully comply with federal immigration authorities.

Opponents will ask Judge Garcia to keep the law from going into effect until the lawsuit challenging it can be resolved.

The League of United Latin American Citizens was the first to file a complaint against the controversial law, according to a news release. The plaintiffs are the City of El Cenizo, Mayor Raul Reyes and others. The defendants are the state of Texas and key government officials.

LULAC General Counsel Luis Vera says fighting the law is about a lot more than the potential effects it could have on immigrant communities.

“Every major police chief and every major sheriff and every small police chief and sheriff came out and said, ‘Governor, don’t sign this law. We can’t do it,'” Vera said.

San Antonio, and other cities and counties have joined the legal challenge.

The rally outside the courthouse is expected to take place at 8:30 a.m.