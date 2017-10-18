SBA Administrator Linda McMahon Visits SA

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

She climbed to the top of the wrestling world–and now is at the top of the Small Business Administration.

Linda McMahon is spending her Wednesday in the Alamo City–the latest stop in her “SBA Ignite Tour.”

“I think I’m pretty on fire–and I want to make sure coming out of our SPARK Leadership conference that we had in Washington in late spring that we are in the marketplace doing what we can to make sure that small businesses are getting the support they need” McMahon told KTSA News.

She remembers what then President-Elect Donald Trump said to her when he offered her the job of SBA Administrator.

“What he said to me was that he wanted somebody in the job who had actually built a business and understood what it was like to need capital… to have successes and failures” McMahon said, believing she is a perfect fit for her current role, despite her past Campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Simply put, McMahon said her goal is to get the word out about the SBA.

“I don’t know that it is so much of a cultural change as it is my view that SBA is one of the best-kept secrets in the country” McMahon told us.

“I think this is a great opportunity that I have to serve an even greater and wider audience doing something that is absolutely in my wheelhouse” McMahon said.