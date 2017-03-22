SBA Disaster Loan Center to Close Friday

Ever since those damaging tornadoes tore through San Antonio last month, the Small Business Administration has been busy helping with disaster loans.

Garth MacDonald at the SBA says they opened the center at Central Library to offer personalized assistance to businesses damaged by the storms.

He tells us so far, 40 businesses have applied for loans and about 15 of them have already been approved. That’s about $400,000 in loans.

MacDonald says that even though the outreach center is closing, businesses impacted by the storms have until May 2nd to apply for disaster loans online at: https://www.sba.gov/