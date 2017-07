By Bill O’Neil

An escaped prisoner from South Carolina has been captured in the Austin area.

46-year old Jimmy Causey was captured in Williamson County at around 3 AM Friday Morning.

Causey was noticed missing from a prison near Charleston Wednesday. He spent three days on the run in 2005 after breaking out of a jail in Columbia.

Causey has been serving a life sentence for abducting an attorney and his family at gunpoint.