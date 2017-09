by Elizabeth Ruiz

The redrawing of congressional and state House district maps is on hold after a split decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The high court has blocked lower court rulings that had called for revisions to the political maps that were found to discriminate against minority voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

The five-to-four ruling puts a stay on rulings that would have required new maps as they take up an appeal from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.