Scammers add strategies for ripping off the elderly

New scams across South Texas are targeting seniors for their IRS refund money, bank account funds, household possessions and family property.

But how to you protect yourself and elderly family members form getting ripped off?

Help is available at the Doris Griffin Center.

Peaches Hall is the centers Chief Administrator. She says scam artist are coming in all directions through a number of mediums.

“Phone, email, postal mail and simply knocking on the door.”

It’s even worse for elderly citizens who don’t speak English.

The classes at the Doris Griffin Center cover a wide range of strategies scammers use to rip off the elderly.

Those pretending to be IRS agents or government officials regarding tax “refunds” or “payments.”

Cable company “reps” who claim the bill is late and that money needs to be sent right away.

Fake contractors who offer home repair “warranty” programs.

Bogus offers or enticements by email, including phishing campaigns for “charity” groups.

Lotto or sweepstakes “winnings” that require personal and financial information.

Visitors who come to the door or who are out in public offering “water savings” or other types

of phony programs that require “applications” that ask for credit card numbers.

Contact from those claiming a family member is in “distress” and in urgent need of money.

If you’re interested in learning more about the courses, you can head to the Centers website ..